CINCINNATI (AP) - Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.

The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime and survived a rally by the Steelers, who lost their third straight after 11 consecutive wins to start the season. Pittsburgh didn't get a first down until more than halfway through the second quarter.

Bengals stun Steelers
Peoples sets bowl rushing mark, App State tops North Texas

  • By PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 319 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 Monday in the Myrtle Beach Bowl to start college football's pandemic-affected bowl season.

Mahomes' theatrics highlight Chiefs' 32-29 win over Saints
Mahomes' theatrics highlight Chiefs' 32-29 win over Saints

  • By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had his full repertoire of side-arm throws, basketball-style push passes and underhanded flips on display while passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine games with a 32-29 victory over the …

Murray, Hopkins lead Cardinals past Eagles 33-26
Murray, Hopkins lead Cardinals past Eagles 33-26

  • By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had 169 yards receiving and a stellar touchdown catch, and the Arizona Cardinals improved their position in the playoff race by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 33-26 on Sunday.

Bears beat Vikings 33-27 to stay in stride in playoff race
Bears beat Vikings 33-27 to stay in stride in playoff race

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — David Montgomery burst through a big hole in the defense and carried most of Minnesota's secondary with him across the goal line. That 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his second score of the game, put Chicago ahead again by double digits.

Dolphins eliminate Patriots from playoff race with 22-12 win
Dolphins eliminate Patriots from playoff race with 22-12 win

  • By PAUL GEREFFI Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed and veteran Matt Breida combined for 208 yards rushing Sunday to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 22-12 victory over the New England Patriots, who were eliminated from playoff contention, ending their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive posts…

AP Exclusive: MLB payrolls drop nearly $2.5B in pandemic
AP Exclusive: MLB payrolls drop nearly $2.5B in pandemic

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball payrolls plunged to $1.75 billion during the pandemic-shortened season from $4.22 billion, and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with $98.6 million — the smallest for the top spender in 20 years.