Bobby Unser, 3-time Indy 500 winner, dies at age 87

BOBBY UNSER

NEW YORK (AP) - Bobby Unser, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and part of the only pair of brothers to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" has died. He was 87.

He died Sunday at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico of natural causes, The Indianapolis Speedway said Monday. Unser won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981.

