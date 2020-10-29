BOSTON (AP) - Boston Marathon organizers said Wednesday that the 2021 race won't be run on Patriots Day because of the coronavirus pandemic, the second straight year that it has been moved from the April weekend that was its home for more than a century.
About six months before the scheduled April 19 date, the Boston Athletic Association said it was postponing next year's race until "at least the fall of 2021," conceding that the state won't have sufficiently emerged from the pandemic to allow as many as 30,000 runners and a half-million fans to gather on the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square in the spring.