ATLANTA (AP) - Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta three homers and the Braves capped their impressive power display in the series by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday.

Dansby Swanson added a two-run homer. The Braves hit 15 homers, adding to their major league lead, while winning three of four games against the Pirates.

Elliott takes rain-shortened race in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Chase Elliott raced to a short and slippery victory Sunday as rain spoiled the end of NASCAR's debut at the Circuit of the Americas, where drivers struggled to navigate the winding course in the first rain race in Cup Series history.

+8
Avalanche complete 4-game sweep of Blues with 5-2 win

  • By STEVE OVERBEY Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in Game 4 of the West Division series.

+7
  • By BEN NUCKOLS AP Sports Writer

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — If Brooks Koepka was rattled by the pressure of trying to win his fifth major championship while getting at best measured support from a rowdy pro-Phil Mickelson gallery, his expressionless face and implacable body language didn't show it.