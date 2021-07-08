Braves take series' finale with Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3 on Thursday.
Almonte put the Braves in front in the sixth with a sharp ground ball up the middle against Kyle Crick (1-1) that started a five-run outburst. Almonte followed with a shot to the seats in right-center field during a seven-run eighth as the Braves piled on following a 1-hour, 18-minute rain delay.
NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka says former First Lady Michelle Obama and sports stars Novak Djokovic, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry were among those who reached out to offer support after she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3 on Thursday.
CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Nico Hoerner each had two hits and an RBI to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 on Wednesday night, ending an 11-game losing streak.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Andrei Vasilevskiy was thrust into action during the 2015 Stanley Cup Final with starting goaltender Ben Bishop injured, he was a shy, unknown quantity at the beginning of his NHL journey.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stopped all 13 shots the Tampa Bay Lightning put on net to keep the score 0-0 on Wednesday night after the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have canceled Trevor Bauer's bobblehead night and pulled his merchandise from their team stores in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against the Cy Young Award-winning pitcher.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd homer and broke the single-season major league record for homers by a Japanese player during the Los Angeles Angels' 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS (AP) — Matiss Kivlenieks traveled to Michigan with teammate and close friend Elvis Merzlikins for the wedding of the daughter of Columbus Blue Jackets' goaltender coach Manny Legace and a Fourth of July celebration.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayson Tatum was 15 when he made his first USA Basketball national team. It was 2013, when he got picked to play in the FIBA Americas U-16 championships at Uruguay. And one of the biggest thrills from that experience was getting his jersey.
PITTSBRUGH (AP) - Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night and a three-game winning streak.
LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A bright pink sheet hung near the entrance to the infield at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course congratulating local team owner Michael Shank on his Indianapolis 500 victory — another sign that Meyer Shank Racing is currently having a moment.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled after local organizers and Formula One couldn't come up with a compromise over Australia's strict travel and quarantine issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.