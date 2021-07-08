Braves take series' finale with Pirates

Photo by AP. Pittsburgh's Jacob Stallings (center) is greeted by Ke'Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds after belting a three-run homer in the first inning.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3 on Thursday.

Almonte put the Braves in front in the sixth with a sharp ground ball up the middle against Kyle Crick (1-1) that started a five-run outburst. Almonte followed with a shot to the seats in right-center field during a seven-run eighth as the Braves piled on following a 1-hour, 18-minute rain delay.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Braves take series' finale with Pirates
National Sports

Braves take series' finale with Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3 on Thursday.

National Sports

Reynolds helps Bucs 'walk' past Braves

PITTSBRUGH (AP) - Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night and a three-game winning streak.

+4
Shank trying to use IndyCar break to finalize future plans
National Sports
AP

Shank trying to use IndyCar break to finalize future plans

  • By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A bright pink sheet hung near the entrance to the infield at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course congratulating local team owner Michael Shank on his Indianapolis 500 victory — another sign that Meyer Shank Racing is currently having a moment.