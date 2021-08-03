Brewers beat up on Buccos' bullpen, 6-2

Photo by AP. Milwaukee's Eduardo Escobar reacts after hitting a three-run homer during the seventh inning.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer's five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Escobar's two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers' lead to 2-0. He followed that up by sending a 421-foot drive to right against Nick Mears in the seventh.

