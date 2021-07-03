PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their win streak to 10 games with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Houser (5-5), allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August. While he wasn't particularly efficient - allowing at least one baserunner every inning but the sixth - Houser had little trouble keeping the slumping Pirates at bay.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving the Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win.
MONTREAL (AP) — Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman scored in an early 1:35 span and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning led the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 after one period Friday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez will join Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver's Coors Field on July 12.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clunie chuckles thinking about what Stephen Curry's marketing potential might've been at Davidson College during the Wildcats' remarkable 2008 NCAA Tournament run had Curry played in an era when college students could profit from fame and celebrity.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Mikel Oyarzabal converted the decisive spot kick Friday to give Spain a spot in the European Championship semifinals following a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Switzerland.
Simone Biles is aware of the pressure. She welcomes it. Practically invites it. Look no further than the sequined goat she's nicknamed “Goldie” that occasionally finds its way onto her competition leotard.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion Brianna McNeal lost her appeal on Friday against a five-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules that prevents the American defending her 100-meter hurdles title at the Tokyo Olympics.
TOKYO (AP) — Banning all fans from the Tokyo Olympics is still an option with the games opening during a pandemic in just three weeks, Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo organizing committee, said Friday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping the Milwaukee Brewers match their longest winning streak in seven years with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says pitcher Trevor Bauer is still on track to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals while police and Major League Baseball investigate an assault allegation made against the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.
DALLAS (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer have been fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.
CHELLES, France (AP) — For skateboarding, a sport where the No. 1 rule is that there are no rules, the straight jacket of the Olympic Games, with its dense thickets of tradition and regulation, may not be a natural or immediate fit.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner vowed to keep manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman and the core of his team, shaking off a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Angels in which New York wasted a four-run, ninth-inning lead.