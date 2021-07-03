PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their win streak to 10 games with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Houser (5-5), allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August. While he wasn't particularly efficient - allowing at least one baserunner every inning but the sixth - Houser had little trouble keeping the slumping Pirates at bay.

Colleges scramble to ensure NIL deals are safe, compliant

  • By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clunie chuckles thinking about what Stephen Curry's marketing potential might've been at Davidson College during the Wildcats' remarkable 2008 NCAA Tournament run had Curry played in an era when college students could profit from fame and celebrity.

AP source: Jags, 49ers, Cowboys, coaches get fined over OTAs

  • By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer have been fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.