Browns can cap 2020 turnaround with win over rival Steelers

AP Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (right) swings a helmet at Steeler quarterback Mason Rudolph (left) during their game in 2019.

 David Richard

CLEVELAND (AP) - One win separates the Browns from completing their turnaround.

All it's going to take for them to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and end the NFL's longest postseason drought, return to relevance, and post their most wins in the regular season since 1994, is a victory over Pittsburgh.

