Browns happy to have Garrett back

CLEVELAND (AP) - Myles Garrett passed the practice test.
Cleveland's defensive star was welcomed back with open arms by the Browns this week after he missed two games with COVID-19.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Myles Garrett passed the practice test.
Cleveland's defensive star was welcomed back with open arms by the Browns this week after he missed two games with COVID-19.
ATLANTA (AP) — Rajon Rondo is planning for a future in coaching.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Myles Garrett passed the practice test.
NEW YORK (AP) - For the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting to 11-0 was worth the wait.
NEW YORK (AP) - From star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Patrick Mahomes to standout center Jason Kelce to dynamic defensive end Joey Bosa, 32 players have been nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Bud Dupree slammed the turf in anger, well aware of what the pain in his right knee meant.
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) - Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Anthony Davis finalized a five-year contract worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 35 points, 30 in the first half, and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 3 Iowa stayed unbeaten with a 99-58 win over Western Illinois on Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Raina Perez made a 3-pointer with 3:07 left that put No. 8 North Carolina State ahead to stay and the Wolfpack ended No. 1 South Carolina's 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 victory Thursday night.
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull fought through cold and windy conditions to take the first-round lead Thursday in the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic.
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic.
HOUSTON (AP) — New Rockets coach Stephen Silas didn't talk a lot about James Harden and the rumors that he's unhappy in Houston on Thursday.
The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on clinching their respective divisions going into Week 13.
NEW YORK (AP) — For the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting to 11-0 was worth the wait.
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
MIAMI (AP) — For Kim Ng, the first three weeks as general manager of the Miami Marlins has meant less rest and more coffee.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year contract worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.
No. 8 BYU will play at No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Saturday after the Chanticleers’ original opponent, No. 25 Liberty, was hit with COVID-19 issues.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen will move to the IMSA sports car series in 2021 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.
The first week of the college basketball season was filled with great games, a few upsets, stellar performances and a handful of coronavirus cancelations.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. were cut loose by the Chicago Cubs after helping the team win its first World Series title in more than a century, among 59 players who became free agents as part of the fallout from the coranavirus pandemic when their teams failed to offe…
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected. first-round pick.
CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. became free agents Wednesday when the Chicago Cubs declined to offer contracts to two key players from their historic 2016 World Series championship.
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with LiAngelo Ball, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are still perfect, even amid all their imperfections.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Coleman III hit a stepback jumper with 0.1 seconds left to help No. 17 Texas beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-67 on Wednesday to win the relocated Maui Invitational.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA said Wednesday that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman warned players Wednesday they are likely going to have to pay one way or another to make up for the league’s projected lost revenue whenever the 2020-21 season gets underway.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is scheduled to make his Brooklyn debut against his former Golden State teammates before the Lakers begin their title defense in an all-Los Angeles matchup with the Clippers in the NBA's Dec. 22 opening-night doubleheader.
Gwen Berry won a humanitarian award Wednesday for raising social justice issues in the United States — a journey that began in 2019 when she raised her fist on the medals stand at the Pan-Am Games during the national anthem.
Michigan's game against Maryland was canceled after the Wolverines suspended team activities Wednesday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 that could also threaten their rivalry game against Ohio State on Dec. 12 and the Buckeyes' chances to play for a Big Ten title.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin in 1968, died Wednesday. He was 86.
LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of rugby's world governing body is leaving his role to take up a senior position at the NFL, where he will drive the next stage of its growth in Europe.
A police helicopter circled above Celtic Park as riot vans lined up outside the stadium, surrounding the cars of players while officers struggled to hold back angry fans.
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as of now, would be played on July 22.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't into hypotheticals. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach prefers to deal with what is happening, not what might happen.
Browns activate Garrett from COVID list
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Apples - Jona gold, Motsu, potatoes, cabbage. Baughman’s …
The Family of Donald Copeland express our Thank You to al…
Lost female dog on Linden Ave in O.C. She is a mixed bree…
Found prescription wire rim eye glasses while shoveling o…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Gift Certificates for car washes available for Ocean Spra…
Jackson Twp. will tentatively adopt the 2021 budget Dec. …