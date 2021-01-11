Browns slam Steelers

TOKYO (AP) — More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka recorded her 12th consecutive win in tour tennis matches Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ons Jabeur for a place in the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas apologized Saturday afternoon for uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the fourth hole of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night for their straight win.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Bradley Beal was a late scratch for a game Saturday against Miami due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, leaving Washington's backcourt short-handed after Russell Westbrook was also ruled out with a quad injury.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets past Philadelphia 115-103 on Saturday, beating a 76ers team that had only seven available players because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.
MIAMI (AP) — The NCAA is preparing to delay a potential landmark vote on legislation that would permit college athletes to be compensated for their fame for the first time after receiving a warning from the Department of Justice about potential antitrust violations.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn overcame a sluggish start to rout Providence 87-50 on Saturday and give coach Geno Auriemma his 1,098th win, tying the late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the second most wins in Division I women’s basketball history.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Corey Crawford, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups, has retired less than three months after signing with the New Jersey Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season.