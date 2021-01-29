Bruins beat up on Penguins, 4-1

Photo by AP. Boston's Par Lindholm (left) fights for position with Pittsburgh's Mark Jankowski during the second period of Thursday night's game.

BOSTON (AP) - Anders Bjork's pass deflected off a defender's rear end and Sean Kuraly's leg to break a second-period tie and help the Boston Bruins win their fourth straight game, 4-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

"It was an ugly one, so I didn't even know if I wanted to take credit for it," Bjork said. "You saw that ugly one go in, but our line was battling and that's kind of what happens when you play the right way."

