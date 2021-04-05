Bruins' offense too much for Pens

AP Boston's David Pastrnak puts the puck past Pens' goalie Casey DeSmith during the third period.

 Winslow Townson

BOSTON (AP) - Brad Marchand had two of his three goals and set up another in Boston's five-goal second period, and the Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.

Patrice Bergeron moved into a tie for fourth on the club's all-time scoring list. David Pastrnak scored twice, David Krejci and Bergeron each had a goal for Boston. Bergeron has 899 career points to equal Rick Middleton (898).

Bucs drop opening series
National Sports

Bucs drop opening series

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach Davies pitched into the sixth inning in his Chicago Cubs debut, leading his new team to a 4-3 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

National Sports

Spieth ends drought with victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Jordan Spieth tapped in for par to win the British Open for his third major and 11th victory in just five years on the PGA Tour. He never imagined he would go 1,351 days before he felt that way again.

National Sports
AP

NCAA fan's death prompts contact tracing in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials in Indiana said Saturday they are investigating whether anyone was exposed to COVID-19 by Alabama residents following Friday night’s death of a Crimson Tide fan who was in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament last weekend.