Buccos blank Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Mitch Keller struck out six over five solid innings, Gregory Polanco drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night.

Pinch-hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo hit his first homer with Pittsburgh in the ninth.

Padres lose opener to Phillies; umpire Doug Eddings again draws ire

  • Kevin Acee - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

SAN DIEGO — Six weeks remain in the season, but many inside the San Diego Padres organization feel this weekend’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies could determine a lot about how a dragging team will respond going forward.

+10
Phillies snap 4-game losing streak with 4-3 win over Padres
Phillies snap 4-game losing streak with 4-3 win over Padres

  • By RICHARD J. MARCUS - Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night in a matchup of struggling teams.

Bullpen saves Dodgers again down stretch against Mets

  • Ethan Sears - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Jeff McNeil walked back to the dugout and yelled. It was unclear what he said, but it was clear who his vitriol was directed at: plate umpire Nestor Ceja.

+2
Royals ride five-homer outburst to 6-2 victory against Cubs

  • Lynn Worthy - The Kansas City Star (TNS)

The real question at the end of the day was whether Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez put more of a beating on baseballs than he personally took behind the plate. Neither was for the faint of heart.

+10
Rahm happy with 1-shot lead, not so much with FedEx format
Rahm happy with 1-shot lead, not so much with FedEx format

  • By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jon Rahm is young enough at 26 that the FedEx Cup has been a big part of the PGA Tour as long as he has been chasing his dreams, and winning the trophy would mean a lot to him.

Bucks' Antetokounmpo joins Brewers' ownership group

  • By STEVE MEGARGEE - AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One month after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century, Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with the city’s other major pro sports franchise by joining the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group.

Judge orders Kentucky football players to stay away from site of fight, burglary

  • Jeremy Chisenhall, Josh Moore and Valarie Honeycutt Spears - Lexington Herald-Leader (TNS)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some partygoers suffered “physical injuries” in an altercation that led to burglary charges against six University of Kentucky football players, according to newly obtained court records.

Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC near agreement to align in response to SEC expansion

  • J. Brady McCollough - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Pac-12, Big Ten and Atlantic Coast conferences are nearing an agreement to join forces to map the future of college sports, and an announcement could come as early as next week, a source familiar with the discussions confirmed to The Los Angeles Times.

+3
Pickett: One more charge
Pickett: One more charge

PITTSBURGH (AP) — By Pat Narduzzi’s math, his skill position players ran so much during Pittsburgh’s offseason conditioning program — 113 miles to be exact — that they could have made it from the team’s training facility all the way to Akron, Ohio.

+2
Steelers seek consistency
Steelers seek consistency

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm says all five positions remain up for grabs along the team's revamped offensive front.

Steelers land their man
Steelers land their man

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke called linebacker Joe Schobert into his office after the final meeting of the day Thursday.

Another record in sight
Another record in sight

  • Gerry Dulac Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It was only five years ago when the Steelers came to Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2016 season and were embarrassed by the Eagles, 34-3, and their rookie quarterback, Carson Wentz.

+3
Haskins sparks Steelers
Haskins sparks Steelers

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Dwayne Haskins continued his push for the backup quarterback spot, throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Moran homers twice in 7-6 loss to Cardinals
Moran homers twice in 7-6 loss to Cardinals

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep.

Park gets Bucs' lone hit in 4-1 loss
Park gets Bucs' lone hit in 4-1 loss

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.