Buccos blank Cardinals

SAN DIEGO — Six weeks remain in the season, but many inside the San Diego Padres organization feel this weekend’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies could determine a lot about how a dragging team will respond going forward.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night in a matchup of struggling teams.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Managing just a single run courtesy of the last hitter in their lineup, the San Francisco Giants fell 4-1 to the Oakland Athletics Friday night before a crowd of 40,133 as the Bay Bridge Series moved to the Coliseum.
The real question at the end of the day was whether Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez put more of a beating on baseballs than he personally took behind the plate. Neither was for the faint of heart.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jon Rahm is young enough at 26 that the FedEx Cup has been a big part of the PGA Tour as long as he has been chasing his dreams, and winning the trophy would mean a lot to him.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — One month after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century, Giannis Antetokounmpo is teaming up with the city’s other major pro sports franchise by joining the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group.
Jeremy Chisenhall, Josh Moore and Valarie Honeycutt Spears - Lexington Herald-Leader (TNS)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some partygoers suffered “physical injuries” in an altercation that led to burglary charges against six University of Kentucky football players, according to newly obtained court records.
LOS ANGELES — The Pac-12, Big Ten and Atlantic Coast conferences are nearing an agreement to join forces to map the future of college sports, and an announcement could come as early as next week, a source familiar with the discussions confirmed to The Los Angeles Times.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — By Pat Narduzzi’s math, his skill position players ran so much during Pittsburgh’s offseason conditioning program — 113 miles to be exact — that they could have made it from the team’s training facility all the way to Akron, Ohio.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Dwayne Haskins continued his push for the backup quarterback spot, throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep.
NEW YORK (AP) - Already identified by its U.S. Open heritage, Oakmont Country Club was named the second "anchor" course for the U.S. Open in an announcement Wednesday that includes bringing nine Opens for men and women to Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Wainwright extended his dominance of Pittsburgh with a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-0 on Wednesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.