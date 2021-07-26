Buccos fall short of sweep in San Fran

AP Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds crosses the plate after scoring in the top of the first inning on a double by John Nogowski against the Giants.

 Jeff Chiu

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and the San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game sweep, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Sunday.

Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada also went deep for San Francisco. The Giants improved to a majors-best 62-37 and maintained their slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West heading into a series between the two division rivals this week at Oracle Park.

