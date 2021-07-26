Buccos fall short of sweep in San Fran

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and the San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game sweep, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Sunday.
Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada also went deep for San Francisco. The Giants improved to a majors-best 62-37 and maintained their slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West heading into a series between the two division rivals this week at Oracle Park.
TOKYO (AP) — Tom Forster's words were jarring. Not because they were controversial or insincere, but because they simply hadn't been uttered by someone in charge of the USA Gymnastics women's program for a long, long time.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Luka Doncic made a spectacular Olympic debut with 48 points, tied for the second-highest total in men's basketball history, to lead Slovenia to a 118-100 victory over Argentina on Monday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matthew Hoppe scored his first international goal on a header in the 83rd minute and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 Sunday night to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has had four months to acclimate himself to the Los Angeles Rams, but the fresh start he has after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions definitely hit home Sunday.
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Cameron Champ was struggling mightily through the first half of this year, a frustrating series of performances that pointed him back to his state of mind more than any mechanical flaw.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers Sunday.
BOSTON (AP) — Held hitless into the eighth inning by Domingo Germán and looking feeble, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox suddenly erupted for five runs to shake Fenway Park and storm past the New York Yankees 5-4 Sunday.
TOKYO (AP) — The Americans try to add to their impressive first day haul of swimming medals on Day 3 of the Tokyo Games when some of their top competitors get back in the pool Monday, while the U.S. women’s basketball team starts its quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal.
TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky opened her Olympic program as the top qualifier in the 400-meter freestyle, setting up a showdown with Ariarne Titmus of Australia as the American star tries to defend her title.
Hours after signing Norris Trophy finalist defenseman Cale Makar to a long-term contract, Joe Sakic still is not sure the Colorado Avalanche will be able to bring back captain Gabriel Landeskog and starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Sandoval had his no-hit bid broken up with one out in the ninth inning on a soft double by rookie Brent Rooker, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 Saturday night.