PITTSBURGH (AP) - Manny Pia hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 on Thursday night.

Pia hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a five-run sixth inning for the Brewers. He added a two-run homer in the eighth.

EXPLAINER: Detailing Japan's new COVID state of emergency
National Sports
AP

EXPLAINER: Detailing Japan's new COVID state of emergency

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Coronavirus infection cases have reached daily records in Tokyo, which is now playing host to the Olympics. The Japanese government has declared the capital and several other regions under a “state of emergency” during the entire Games. With such a global sporting event unfoldin…

+5
From the Emperor on down: Memories of the '64 Tokyo Olympics
National Sports
AP

From the Emperor on down: Memories of the '64 Tokyo Olympics

  • By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — From Emperor Naurhito on down, every Japanese of a certain age remembers the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Even younger Japanese connect through parents or aunts and uncles who stored old photos, told stories, or recalled getting a television set for the first time to watch the Games.

+2
Colbert: Short-term focus
National Sports

Colbert: Short-term focus

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - General manager Kevin Colbert said he is not focusing on anything other than Ben Roethlisberger playing this season with the Steelers and did not say what the quarterback's future will be with the team.