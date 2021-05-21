ATLANTA (AP) - Kevin Newman drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, Adam Frazier went 4 for 5, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Thursday night.

Designated runner Ben Gamel advanced to third on Frazier's single and scored on Newman's single to center field. With the bases loaded and one out against Jacob Webb (1-2), Gregory Polanco followed with a sacrifice fly to add an insurance run.

