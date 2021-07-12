Buccos pull off biggest comeback of season

AP Pittsburgh's Rodolfo Castro reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning on Sunday.

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) - Wilmer Difo's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh's biggest comeback of the season, and the Pirates rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 6-5 Sunday.

"That's a helluva way to end the first half," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "We go down 5-0 and they battled their (rear ends) off for the rest of the game. It was really cool to see."

