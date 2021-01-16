PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pirates avoided arbitration with right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove and eight others on Friday as the club tries to bounce back after finishing with the worst record in the majors in 2020.

Musgrove, the team's opening day starter in 2020, will make $4.45 million after going 1-5 with a 3.86 ERA last season while making a pro-rated $1,037,037 of a $2.8 million salary. The 28-year-old could help anchor the top of the rotation along with Jameson Taillon, the emphasis on "could." With the Pirates in full rebuild mode, Musgrove is one of their few major-league ready trade chips as they look to restock their prospect pool.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Penguins falter again
National Sports

Penguins falter again

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny had a hat trick and the Philadelphia Flyers survived losing team MVP Sean Couturier to an injury in a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

+4
Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals
National Sports
AP

Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the financial carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC
National Sports
AP

Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC

  • By COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody Thursday but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next week's inauguration.