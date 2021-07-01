Bucs' Frazier on the rise

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Frazier thinks he might be a better baseball player if he could find a way to put his phone down.
Funny, the screen time doesn't seem to be affecting the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman too much. He entered play Wednesday ranked in the top 10 in the majors in hits (98), batting average (.326), on-base percentage (.399) while mounting an insurgent All-Star campaign.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Walsh hit a tying grand slam off Aroldis Chapman in a seven-run ninth inning for his second homer of a long night, and the Los Angeles Angels stunned the New York Yankees 11-8 in a rainy game that finished after 1 a.m. on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, Mississippi State scored early and built on its lead, and the Bulldogs won their first national championship with a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals Wednesday night.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Goaltenders Carey Price and Andrei Vasilevskiy put on a clinic early in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night to keep the score 0-0 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got roughed up for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs 15-7 Wednesday for their eighth straight win.
NEW YORK (AP) — Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 201…
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There was more slipping and sliding Wednesday at Wimbledon, and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu made another early Grand Slam exit when she lost to Alice Cornet in the first round, 6-2, 6-1.
DENVER (AP) - German Mrquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka'ai Tom's single leading off the ninth inning in the Colorado Rockies 8-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young's absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez powered a long-awaited onslaught from New York's star-studded lineup, helping the Yankees overcome two more home runs by big league leader Shohei Ohtani to beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-5 Tuesday night.
ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextension of his left knee and will not return to the Milwaukee Bucks' Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games, and the Washington Nationals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Tuesday night to move above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season.