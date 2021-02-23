Bucs' Frazier stays focused

AP Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier enters the season as the Pirates' highest-paid player at $4.3 million and his days with the team could be numbered.

 Gene J. Puskar

BRADENTON, Florida (AP) - Adam Frazier spent the winter watching the Pittsburgh teammates he came up through the minors with get flipped for prospects or flat-out released.

Josh Bell. Jameson Taillon. Trevor Williams. The Pirates parted ways with all of three and a handful of others during the offseason as part of a top-to-bottom organizational overhaul. Their exits left Frazier as the team's second-highest-paid player ($4.3 million) and conceivably its last major-league-ready trade chip.

