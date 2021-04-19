Bucs top Brewers in extras

MILWAUKEE (TNS) - Colin Moran has developed into a legitimate and consistent power threat for the Pirates this season, his first since taking over for Josh Bell full-time at first base.
On Sunday, Moran was pretty darn clutch, too. His double in the 10th inning scored Bryan Reynolds from second base and helped the Pirates beat the Brewers, 6-5, in their first extra-innings affair of the season.
LONDON (AP) — The 12 European clubs pursuing a Super League have told the leaders FIFA and UEFA that legal action is already being pursued to stop them from action intended to thwart the launch of the breakaway competition, according to a letter obtained Monday by The Associated Press.
VANCOUVER (AP) — Bo Harvat scored his second goal of the game 1:19 into overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night in their return from a nearly four-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer delivered the tying and go-ahead RBIs in the seventh and eighth innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Sunday to avoid a sweep in the first series of the year between the NL West rivals.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alex Palou celebrated his move to Chip Ganassi Racing with his first career IndyCar victory by beating a pair of series champions to win Sunday's season-opening race at Barber Motorsports Park.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York's streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.
NEW YORK (AP) — The last-place New York Yankees lost their fifth straight game as Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a tiebreaking double off Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning that lifted the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-2 win Sunday and a three-game sweep.
LONDON (AP) — A group of elite European clubs is again threatening to walk away from the Champions League to set up a breakaway just as UEFA thought it had secured agreement on a new format for its own competition to be announced on Monday.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mookie Betts made an outstanding diving catch and Clayton Kershaw starred on the mound and at the plate, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night in another compelling thriller between the NL West rivals.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points to win a shootout with Stephen Curry, who had 47, and Kemba Walker made a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to lead the Boston Celtics to their sixth straight win, 119-114 over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
Josh Naylor lined into a triple play in the eighth inning, then let a routine grounder roll through his legs at first base with two outs in the ninth that led to Cincinnati's tying run as the Reds beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in the 10th Saturday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schröder hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Utah Jazz 127-115 on Saturday in a game between short-handed teams.
DENVER (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters against Colorado on Saturday, falling one shy of matching the major league record set 51 years earlier by Mets great Tom Seaver.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Evan Rodrigues was so focused on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ late-season push to win the East Division title the forward didn’t realize the implications that came with beating his former team, the Buffalo Sabres.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Stewart Cink maintained his five-stroke lead and set another scoring mark at the RBC Heritage with a 2-under 69 on Saturday, moving closer to his third victory at Harbour Town Golf Links.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice to move within one goal of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the NHL’s career goals list as the Washington Capitals downed the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich celebrated his birthday with his first career hat trick and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Saturday for their third win over their Hudson River rivals in five days.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer on Tim Hill's first pitch of the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 11-6 Friday night in a tense, entertaining first matchup this season between NL West rivals who have visions of deep playoff runs.
MILWAUKEE (TNS) - Whether it's been called Miller Park or American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers has been anything but hospitable to the Pirates over the years. In fact, it's been downright nasty.