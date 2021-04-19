Bucs top Brewers in extras

MILWAUKEE (TNS) - Colin Moran has developed into a legitimate and consistent power threat for the Pirates this season, his first since taking over for Josh Bell full-time at first base.

On Sunday, Moran was pretty darn clutch, too. His double in the 10th inning scored Bryan Reynolds from second base and helped the Pirates beat the Brewers, 6-5, in their first extra-innings affair of the season.

  • By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The 12 European clubs pursuing a Super League have told the leaders FIFA and UEFA that legal action is already being pursued to stop them from action intended to thwart the launch of the breakaway competition, according to a letter obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

  • By RICHARD J. MARCUS Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer delivered the tying and go-ahead RBIs in the seventh and eighth innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Sunday to avoid a sweep in the first series of the year between the NL West rivals.

  • By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York's streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.

  • By RICHARD J. MARCUS Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mookie Betts made an outstanding diving catch and Clayton Kershaw starred on the mound and at the plate, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night in another compelling thriller between the NL West rivals.

  • By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points to win a shootout with Stephen Curry, who had 47, and Kemba Walker made a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to lead the Boston Celtics to their sixth straight win, 119-114 over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

  • By KEVIN COONEY Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice to move within one goal of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the NHL’s career goals list as the Washington Capitals downed the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Saturday.

  • By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer on Tim Hill's first pitch of the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 11-6 Friday night in a tense, entertaining first matchup this season between NL West rivals who have visions of deep playoff runs.

Buccos hit road to beat up on Brew Crew

MILWAUKEE (TNS) - Whether it's been called Miller Park or American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers has been anything but hospitable to the Pirates over the years. In fact, it's been downright nasty.