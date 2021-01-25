NEW YORK (AP) - The Yankees made another high-risk offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for four prospects.

Pittsburgh received right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.

National Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining, rallying the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

+7
  • By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Other than the rainbow braids tied in a ponytail that dangled against the back of South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston's jersey, there wasn't much to set the AP preseason All-American apart from her LSU competitors for most of the first three quarters.