Canada to lean on Big Ben

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently expressed the challenges of learning a new offense in his 18th NFL season.
First-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada intends to build off the strengths of the two-time Super Bowl winner, while also placing a renewed emphasis on a run game that is expected to feature rookie Najee Harris after finishing last in the NFL in 2020.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Mike Yastrzemski hit a grand slam in the eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-8 victory Tuesday night.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat delivered early goals and NHL playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three more assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning rebound from a series-opening loss and beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals on Tues…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kieran Smith, who has never even been on the national team, secured his second race at the Tokyo Game with a victory in the 200-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic trials on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will play for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, his first action since leaving with a hamstring injury less than a minute into the series opener.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid and the 76ers barely have a leg to stand on. Embiid can’t jump. He can’t get any lift in his shots -- notable in a blown layup that should have won Game 4 -- and couldn’t make any buckets in the second half.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson couldn’t help but notice a difference in Sam Darnold’s persona when he walked into Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday for the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro cornerback and reigning NFL interception leader Xavien Howard wants a new contract from the Miami Dolphins, and there is no guarantee he will attend the three-day mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen sent his first public message from the hospital on Tuesday, thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship.
WASHINGTON (TNS) - Clay Holmes stared toward the right-field stands in frustration in the seventh inning on a muggy Monday night. The curveball he threw to Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was a little high but still had plenty of bite. Evidently expecting some spin from Holmes, the lon…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 31 points — the second straight game they have both had over 30 points — and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 118-104 on Monday night to even their Western Conference second-round series at two games apiece.
Shelby Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, posted on social media that she’s been banned for four years following a positive test for what she concluded was a tainted pork burrito.
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles' road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win Monday night.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Teenager Torri Huske qualified for her first Olympics with a blistering victory in the women's 100-meter butterfly, breaking her own American record Monday night at the U.S. swimming trials.