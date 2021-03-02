Cardinals agree to terms with free agent J.J. Watt

J.J. WATT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, showing that the franchise will be aggressive once again in their push to snap a five-year playoff drought.

The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday. Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans, for whom he won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

0
0
0
0
0

Indians' Francona says team didn't cover up for Callaway
National Sports
AP

Indians' Francona says team didn't cover up for Callaway

  • By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona said no one in the Cleveland organization “covered up” for former pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who is under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual harassment.

+5
Trevor Simsby gets unusual shot at WGC and holds his own
National Sports
AP

Trevor Simsby gets unusual shot at WGC and holds his own

  • By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The latest World Golf Championship event has gone to nine venues with five title names since it began in 1999. What hasn't changed is a field that pulls in players from all over the world, some of whom have next to no name recognition.

Islanders blank Penguins
National Sports

Islanders blank Penguins

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for his second shutout, and Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals as New York finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.