Cardinals agree to terms with free agent J.J. Watt

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona said no one in the Cleveland organization “covered up” for former pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who is under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual harassment.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The latest World Golf Championship event has gone to nine venues with five title names since it began in 1999. What hasn't changed is a field that pulls in players from all over the world, some of whom have next to no name recognition.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 13 of his 15 points in the final 10 minutes to help No. 17 Oklahoma State defeat No. 16 Oklahoma 79-75 on Monday night, completing a sweep of two games in three days against the rival Sooners.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — James Harden had 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a collapse in the final seconds of regulation to beat the Spurs 124-113 in overtime on Monday night, snapping a 17-game losing streak in San Antonio.
CHICAGO (AP) — LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Álvarez was left off the United States 31-man training roster ahead of Olympic qualifying for North and Central America and the Caribbean after being included by both the Americans and Mexico on preliminary squads.
Novak Djokovic is gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, and he’s already caught Federer in another significant statistic: As of Monday, Djokovic has been No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a total of 310 weeks.
Mets president Sandy Alderson says the team may have been naive to think it could manage Trevor Bauer’s habit of inflammatory social media posts but says he’s happy with New York's offseason changes despite failing to sign the NL Cy Young Award winner.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for his second shutout, and Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals as New York finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation’s athletes council removed one its members Sunday, a day after he made a speech at the federation’s annual general meeting against removing an anti-kneeling policy.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and sparked closing 9-0 run to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda seized control with three early birdies and finished with 12 straight pars for a 3-under 69 to win the Gainbridge LPGA on Sunday, giving the Korda family two victories to start the season.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones added 16 to lead No. 3 Texas A&M to a 65-57 win over fifth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday to give the Aggies their first regular-season Southeastern Conference title.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Saul “Canelo” Alvarez outclassed Avni Yildirim and retained his world super-middleweight titles with a technical knockout after Yildirim failed to answer the bell for the fourth round Saturday night.