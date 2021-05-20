ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Wednesday night.

Flaherty (8-0) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in six innings of work. He is the first Cardinals pitcher to win eight straight starts since John Tudor and Joaqun Andjar each accomplished the feat in 1985.

Cardinals batter Cahill, Bucs, 8-5

Steelers hoping Green can follow in Dawson's footsteps

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dermontti Dawson never played center other than on the scout team at the University of Kentucky. After being a second-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1988, he started five games at right guard, his college position, his rookie season in the NFL.

Longtime Pirates 2B Stennett dies at 72
Longtime Pirates 2B Stennett dies at 72

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.

Pens pull even with Isles
Pens pull even with Isles

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.