ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back catcher Yadier Molina for an 18th season, agreeing Monday to a $9 million, one-year deal with the nine-time Gold Glove winner.
"We are excited to announce that we have agreed to terms with Yadier Molina on a new contract!" the team said in a statement. "We will have more details (Tuesday) on Yadi continuing his Cardinals legacy."
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers filled their remaining coaching vacancies on Monday, hiring longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan as their quarterback coach, Chris Morgan as assistant offensive line coach and Matt Tomsho as quality control coach.
DENVER (AP) — Khris Middleton had 29 points and a career-high 12 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-112 on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday between Major League Baseball and the players' association.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fans, many of them of them not wearing masks, poured into downtown streets and packed bars and nightclubs around the city to celebrate another professional sports title for Tampa Bay, which is building a reputation as a home of champions.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. appeals court is letting a federal judge in Nevada decide claims by a woman suing soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo over a $375,000 rape case hush-money settlement reached more than a decade ago.
TAMPA BAY (AP) - The long-downtrodden Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kings of the NFL again thanks to Tom Brady and the championship pedigree he brought over from New England - along with two former Patriots teammates who starred with him in Super Bowl 55.
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Top-ranked Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International for the second time in three years on Sunday after shooting a 2-under 68 in the final round to finish two strokes clear of Justin Rose and Tony Finau.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored eight of his 33 points in the second overtime, Anthony Davis added 30 points and the Los Angeles Lakers narrowly avenged a loss in Detroit last month with a 135-129 victory over the undermanned Pistons on Saturday night.