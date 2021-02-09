ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back catcher Yadier Molina for an 18th season, agreeing Monday to a $9 million, one-year deal with the nine-time Gold Glove winner.

"We are excited to announce that we have agreed to terms with Yadier Molina on a new contract!" the team said in a statement. "We will have more details (Tuesday) on Yadi continuing his Cardinals legacy."

Sullivan named Steelers' QB coach
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers filled their remaining coaching vacancies on Monday, hiring longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan as their quarterback coach, Chris Morgan as assistant offensive line coach and Matt Tomsho as quality control coach.

MLB renews 7-inning doubleheaders, runners on 2nd in extras
MLB renews 7-inning doubleheaders, runners on 2nd in extras

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday between Major League Baseball and the players' association.

Bucs, Lightning, Rays transform Tampa Bay into Titletown
Bucs, Lightning, Rays transform Tampa Bay into Titletown

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fans, many of them of them not wearing masks, poured into downtown streets and packed bars and nightclubs around the city to celebrate another professional sports title for Tampa Bay, which is building a reputation as a home of champions.

Bucs crowned Champions!
Bucs crowned Champions!

TAMPA BAY (AP) - The long-downtrodden Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kings of the NFL again thanks to Tom Brady and the championship pedigree he brought over from New England - along with two former Patriots teammates who starred with him in Super Bowl 55.