Cardinals stymie Buccos

While England’s national team was collapsing inside two sessions against India at Lord’s to lose the marquee test match of the summer, a huge crowd was gathering on the south coast for a decisive game in cricket’s newest and shortest format.
MILAN (AP) — Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start as two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Udinese in the Italian league on Sunday.
OAKLAND, Calif. — During a miserable eighth-inning sequence, the Giants proved they might be one of the worst “small ball” teams in the majors as catcher Curt Casali failed to execute a sacrifice bunt before Brandon Crawford was caught stealing by A’s reliever Jake Diekman during a botched a…
ATLANTA (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and seven assists, Diana Taurasi added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 84-69 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.
MILAN (AP) — New Inter Milan signing Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored one goal and set up another as the Nerazzurri got their title defense off to a winning start with a 4-0 victory at home to Genoa on Saturday.
BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg put the brakes on Borussia Dortmund’s early-season optimism by holding on for a 2-1 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday, a demoralizing blow for a team with ambitions of challenging for the title.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool marked its first game in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield in nearly 18 months by beating Burnley 2-0 on Saturday, with goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane earning their team a second straight win to open the season.
SAN DIEGO — Six weeks remain in the season, but many inside the San Diego Padres organization feel this weekend’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies could determine a lot about how a dragging team will respond going forward.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night in a matchup of struggling teams.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Managing just a single run courtesy of the last hitter in their lineup, the San Francisco Giants fell 4-1 to the Oakland Athletics Friday night before a crowd of 40,133 as the Bay Bridge Series moved to the Coliseum.
The real question at the end of the day was whether Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez put more of a beating on baseballs than he personally took behind the plate. Neither was for the faint of heart.