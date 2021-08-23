Cardinals stymie Buccos

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday.

The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one.

English cricket's 'Hundred' looks to co-exist with test team
AP

English cricket's 'Hundred' looks to co-exist with test team

  • By STEVE DOUGLAS - AP Sports Writer

While England’s national team was collapsing inside two sessions against India at Lord’s to lose the marquee test match of the summer, a huge crowd was gathering on the south coast for a decisive game in cricket’s newest and shortest format.

Ronaldo starts on the bench as Juventus wastes 2-goal lead
AP

Ronaldo starts on the bench as Juventus wastes 2-goal lead

  • By DANIELLA MATAR - Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start as two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Udinese in the Italian league on Sunday.

Giants beat A's with long ball as LaMonte Wade Jr. hits go-ahead homer in ninth

  • Kerry Crowley - The Mercury News (TNS)

OAKLAND, Calif. — During a miserable eighth-inning sequence, the Giants proved they might be one of the worst “small ball” teams in the majors as catcher Curt Casali failed to execute a sacrifice bunt before Brandon Crawford was caught stealing by A’s reliever Jake Diekman during a botched a…

Diggins-Smith has 25 points, leads Mercury past Dream 84-69

  • AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and seven assists, Diana Taurasi added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 84-69 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener
Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener

  • By DANIELLA MATAR - Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — New Inter Milan signing Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored one goal and set up another as the Nerazzurri got their title defense off to a winning start with a 4-0 victory at home to Genoa on Saturday.

Freiburg deals demoralizing defeat to Dortmund in Bundesliga

  • By CIARÁN FAHEY - AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg put the brakes on Borussia Dortmund’s early-season optimism by holding on for a 2-1 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday, a demoralizing blow for a team with ambitions of challenging for the title.

Liverpool beats Burnley 2-0 before full house at Anfield
Liverpool beats Burnley 2-0 before full house at Anfield

  • AP

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool marked its first game in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield in nearly 18 months by beating Burnley 2-0 on Saturday, with goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane earning their team a second straight win to open the season.

Fantasy football 2021: Denver Broncos preview

  • Eddie Brown - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Padres lose opener to Phillies; umpire Doug Eddings again draws ire

  • Kevin Acee - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

SAN DIEGO — Six weeks remain in the season, but many inside the San Diego Padres organization feel this weekend’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies could determine a lot about how a dragging team will respond going forward.

Phillies snap 4-game losing streak with 4-3 win over Padres
Phillies snap 4-game losing streak with 4-3 win over Padres

  • By RICHARD J. MARCUS - Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night in a matchup of struggling teams.

Bullpen saves Dodgers again down stretch against Mets

  • Ethan Sears - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Jeff McNeil walked back to the dugout and yelled. It was unclear what he said, but it was clear who his vitriol was directed at: plate umpire Nestor Ceja.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Mitch Keller struck out six over five solid innings, Gregory Polanco drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night.

Giants can’t get untracked on offense in Bay Bridge Series loss to A’s

  • Jerry McDonald - The Mercury News (TNS)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Managing just a single run courtesy of the last hitter in their lineup, the San Francisco Giants fell 4-1 to the Oakland Athletics Friday night before a crowd of 40,133 as the Bay Bridge Series moved to the Coliseum.

Royals ride five-homer outburst to 6-2 victory against Cubs

  • Lynn Worthy - The Kansas City Star (TNS)

The real question at the end of the day was whether Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez put more of a beating on baseballs than he personally took behind the plate. Neither was for the faint of heart.