PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with an 8-4 victory over Buffalo on Thursday night.
The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat Michael Houser three times in the game's first 25 minutes for his first hat trick since March 28, 2018. He added his fourth with a pretty backhand - the 398th of his career - early in the third period that put the Sabres away.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Zunino homered, Brett Phillips had two hits during a seven-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for an 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George led seven players in double figures with 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed a Lakers team minus LeBron James 118-94 on Thursday night, moving into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
NEW YORK (AP) — Highly touted Colorado Rockies minor league third baseman Colton Welker was suspended 80 games by the commissioner's office Thursday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College football teams will be required to hold at least seven padless practices during the preseason and the number of contact practices will be reduced from 21 to 18 under changes proposed by the NCAA’s oversight committee Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — José Altuve responded to jeering fans by marking his 31st birthday with a go-ahead, three-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 7-4 Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not expected to be ready to return to Toronto’s lineup when his latest stint on the 10-day injured list ends May 13, general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday.
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Del Crandall, a star catcher who played on two Milwaukee Braves teams that reached the World Series in the 1950s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, has died. He was 91.
The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and will likely see another player suspended. They are also out a quarter-million dollars in the latest chaotic chapter for the storied franchise.
SYDNEY (AP) — Jarryd Hayne, a rugby league star who also played briefly in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, has been sentenced to at least three years and eight months in jail for the sexual assault of a woman in 2018.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin drove their sporty new pony cars through the smoke and lights of the fog machines NASCAR used for its first fancy presentation in more than a year.
ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Phoenix Suns 135-103 on Wednesday night.
SEATTLE (AP) — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane would theoretically consider cutting an unvaccinated player if it meant the team being able to lift NFL COVID-19 protocols restricting in-person team meetings.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy returned to the site of his first PGA Tour victory and made it clear Wednesday that he is more interested in creating his place in history than chasing Saudi-backed money in a proposed super league.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin has apologized for making “culturally insensitive remarks” about Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria during the broadcast of Manchester City's 2-0 victory in the Champions League semifinals.