PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with an 8-4 victory over Buffalo on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat Michael Houser three times in the game's first 25 minutes for his first hat trick since March 28, 2018. He added his fourth with a pretty backhand - the 398th of his career - early in the third period that put the Sabres away.

NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call
National Sports
AP

  • By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer

The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and will likely see another player suspended. They are also out a quarter-million dollars in the latest chaotic chapter for the storied franchise.

+2
Penguins pay back Flyers
National Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Sidney Crosby scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.