TAMPA BAY (AP) - Offsides. Unnecessary roughness. Unsportsmanlike conduct. Pass interference. And holding. Lots of holding.

The Kansas City Chiefs put on a textbook display of how to stop the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. They did it to themselves.

Bucs crowned Champions!
Bucs crowned Champions!

TAMPA BAY (AP) - The long-downtrodden Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kings of the NFL again thanks to Tom Brady and the championship pedigree he brought over from New England - along with two former Patriots teammates who starred with him in Super Bowl 55.

Quieter Radio Row at Super Bowl still had success
Quieter Radio Row at Super Bowl still had success

  • By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Radio Row at the Super Bowl is usually one of the most happening spots during the week, reaching peak levels on Thursday and Friday as players, celebrities and entertainers bounce from one interview to another, promoting various brands and talking about the big game.

Elvis leaving Texas: Rangers trade Andrus to A's for Davis

  • By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer

The Texas Rangers traded veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to the Oakland on Saturday, just over two months after the team said the only player remaining from its only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role.