The long-downtrodden Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kings of the NFL again thanks to Tom Brady and the championship pedigree he brought over from New England — along with two former Patriots teammates who starred with him in Super Bowl 55.
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Top-ranked Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International for the second time in three years on Sunday after shooting a 2-under 68 in the final round to finish two strokes clear of Justin Rose and Tony Finau.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored eight of his 33 points in the second overtime, Anthony Davis added 30 points and the Los Angeles Lakers narrowly avenged a loss in Detroit last month with a 135-129 victory over the undermanned Pistons on Saturday night.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 33 points and Ben Simmons had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-108 victory over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested 3-pointer with 1:33 left, to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat sixth-ranked Texas 75-67 on Saturday.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Radio Row at the Super Bowl is usually one of the most happening spots during the week, reaching peak levels on Thursday and Friday as players, celebrities and entertainers bounce from one interview to another, promoting various brands and talking about the big game.
The Texas Rangers traded veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to the Oakland on Saturday, just over two months after the team said the only player remaining from its only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role.