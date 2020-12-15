CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians are changing their name - they just don't know to what or when.

Expressing that "it's time," owner Paul Dolan said that after months of internal discussions and meetings with groups, including Native Americans who have sought to have the team stop using a moniker many deem racist, the American League franchise is dropping the name it has been known by since 1915.

