Comedian Gardell rips Pirates ownership

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Sporting the mustache made famous by his starring role in the CBS comedy "Bob Hearts Abishola," Pittsburgh native Billy Gardell laid into Pirates owner Bob Nutting during a promotional appearance Tuesday.
"My Pirates man, my poor Pirates," Gardell said when asked about them in an interview with the network's DJ Sixsmith. "I'm not a big fan of the ownership in Pittsburgh. I don't think they have treated that team the way it should be treated. We have fire sales every year, you know? We let (Andrew McCutchen) go to Philly and you know (Gerrit) Cole, I'm watching him pitch for the Astros in the World Series. It just breaks my heart because they've had the pieces.