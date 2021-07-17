Cowher hopes to call one last blitz for Steelers

PITTSBURGH - For the Steelers, the first full weekend in August will be a lot of pomp and circumstance mixed with a little bit of in-stadium preparation. As fans in Canton fete the likes of Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Donnie Shell and the late Bill Nunn, those inductions will be sandwiched around a real football exhibition - sort of - when the Steelers face the Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason.
It's not as if Mike Tomlin will be selling out to coach the Steelers past the Cowboys in a meaningless "Week 0" matchup to set the stage for a perfect 4-0 preseason, but he may have to break his focus momentarily the night of Aug. 5. His Pittsburgh predecessor might lobby him to put the headset on for old time's sake.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Coming off their first All-Star appearances, Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier hit a two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a testy 4-1 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two homers including a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres set a franchise record for runs in a 24-8 blowout of the Washington Nationals on Friday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Yankees will play Friday night after a game scheduled for Thursday was postponed following three positive coronavirus tests involving three vaccinated New York pitchers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday as part of the joint Major League Baseball-MLB Players Association domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata has been given a six-game suspension after being notified by the NFL he tested positive for a banned substance and hand the player said in a social media post Friday morning.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Troy Polamalu can be elusive, if not reclusive. He avoids the public eye much like he once weaved through and away from would-be tacklers after picking off a pass in the secondary and heading for the opposing end zone.
SANDWICH, England (AP) - Jordan Spieth rolled in putts like it was 2017. Louis Oosthuizen put those runner-up finishes in the last two majors out of mind and soared to the top of the leaderboard. They gave the British Open a familiar feel on Thursday.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said Thursday the time is right to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports, shifting power to conferences and campuses and reconsidering how schools are aligned.
Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft next week after approaching the team with the idea, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — As remarkable as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in delivering MVP-caliber performances during the NBA Finals while playing with an injured knee, there have been games in which he was good but not great.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers waited 32 years to win the World Series again. The road to a repeat championship is never easy, and they head into the second half of the season hoping the worst of the bumps along the way are behind them.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker put on a spectacular shooting peformance through the first three quarters Wednesday night in the NBA Finals and seemed poised to help the Phoenix Suns take a commanding lead in the series.