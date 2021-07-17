PITTSBURGH - For the Steelers, the first full weekend in August will be a lot of pomp and circumstance mixed with a little bit of in-stadium preparation. As fans in Canton fete the likes of Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Donnie Shell and the late Bill Nunn, those inductions will be sandwiched around a real football exhibition - sort of - when the Steelers face the Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason.

It's not as if Mike Tomlin will be selling out to coach the Steelers past the Cowboys in a meaningless "Week 0" matchup to set the stage for a perfect 4-0 preseason, but he may have to break his focus momentarily the night of Aug. 5. His Pittsburgh predecessor might lobby him to put the headset on for old time's sake.

Cowher hopes to call one last blitz for Steelers

