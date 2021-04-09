Cubs double up Buccos

AP Pittsburgh's Tyler Anderson surrendered three runs on 10 hits while taking the loss on Thursday afternoon.

 Gene J. Puskar

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jayy Baez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs' struggling offense came to life in a 4-2 over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered as the Cubs pounded out a season-high 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four relievers. Baez, Rizzo, Bryant and Jake Marisnick had two hits each for Chicago, which raised its major-league worst team batting average from .143 to .157.

