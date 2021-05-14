DeSclafani, Duggar lead Giants past Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Thursday night.
DeSclafani (3-1) struck out five and walked one while improving to 3-7 against the Pirates. The lone hit off him was a first-inning single by Jacob Stallings.
DENVER (AP) — Tyson Jost scored two of Colorado’s five second-period goals as the Avalanche clinched the West Division and the top overall seed in the NHL playoffs with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 30 points in his return from a three-game absence and the New York Knicks kept up their chase of home-court advantage in the playoffs by rallying to beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday night.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, a person with knowledge of the negotiation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth had his longest stretch all day of mere pars — a whopping four holes — on the besieged new home course of the AT&T Byron Nelson when the local favorite stepped over a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.
DENVER (AP) — A boycott of next year's Beijing Olympics will not solve any geopolitical issues with China and will only serve to place athletes training for the games under a “cloud of uncertainty,” the head of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee wrote to Congress on Thursday.
The Pac-12 has hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be the conference's next commissioner, replacing Larry Scott with a person with a similar resume short on college sports experience.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jesse Winker and Eugenio Surez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati's bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive.
By STEFANIE DAZIO and BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles County firefighters could be fired and a third suspended after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.
The process of building the NFL schedule used to be a painstaking one with executives such as Val Pinchbeck spending months slotting the games one by one on his board until there was a final product for the commissioner to approve.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut and VMI receiver Jakob Herres are among the Walter Payton Award finalists highlighting The Associated Press FCS All-America team released Wednesday.
For five years, a bill that would place the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in charge of fighting illicit drug use in horse racing went nowhere in Congress. In 2020, it finally passed — but that milestone came too late to resolve the crisis that enveloped the sport and its latest Kentucky Derby winn…
BALTIMORE (AP) — Anyone who has ever wanted a personal video copy of Secretariat's 1973 Preakness victory or a digital rendering of the race's Woodlawn Vase — and an actual 28-inch replica of the trophy to go with it — is in luck.