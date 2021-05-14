PITTSBURGH (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Thursday night.

DeSclafani (3-1) struck out five and walked one while improving to 3-7 against the Pirates. The lone hit off him was a first-inning single by Jacob Stallings.

National Sports

DeSclafani, Duggar lead Giants past Pirates

Burks scores 30, rallies Knicks past Spurs, 102-98
Burks scores 30, rallies Knicks past Spurs, 102-98

  • By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 30 points in his return from a three-game absence and the New York Knicks kept up their chase of home-court advantage in the playoffs by rallying to beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday night.

AP source: T-wolves sale to Lore, A-Rod up for NBA approval
AP source: T-wolves sale to Lore, A-Rod up for NBA approval

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, a person with knowledge of the negotiation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

USOPC to Congress: Beijing Olympic boycott not the solution

  • By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

DENVER (AP) — A boycott of next year's Beijing Olympics will not solve any geopolitical issues with China and will only serve to place athletes training for the games under a “cloud of uncertainty,” the head of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee wrote to Congress on Thursday.

Late burst sinks Pirates, 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jesse Winker and Eugenio Surez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati's bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday.

Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win
Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win

  • By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive.

Documents: Firefighters could be fired for Bryant photos
Documents: Firefighters could be fired for Bryant photos

  • By STEFANIE DAZIO and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles County firefighters could be fired and a third suspended after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.

Cloud technology aids NFL in schedule making
Cloud technology aids NFL in schedule making

  • By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

The process of building the NFL schedule used to be a painstaking one with executives such as Val Pinchbeck spending months slotting the games one by one on his board until there was a final product for the commissioner to approve.

WNBA tips off 25th anniversary season
WNBA tips off 25th anniversary season

  • By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will tip off its 25th season on Friday after an eventful offseason that was full of player movement, including Candace Parker returning home to Chicago.

Law to police doping in horse races not in play 'til 2022
Law to police doping in horse races not in play 'til 2022

  • By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

For five years, a bill that would place the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in charge of fighting illicit drug use in horse racing went nowhere in Congress. In 2020, it finally passed — but that milestone came too late to resolve the crisis that enveloped the sport and its latest Kentucky Derby winn…