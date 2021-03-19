Devils scorch Penguins

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves, Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night.

P.K. Subban and Travis Zajac also scored, and the Devils collected their second straight win at home following a losing streak of 11 games (0-10-1) in Newark.

