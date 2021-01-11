NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The NFC divisional round will give fans a third-time treat: another meeting between old-timers Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Possibly the final one.

Browns slam Steelers
Browns slam Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) - So much for the weight of history. Or practicing. Or having your head coach on the sideline. Or your emotional leader on the field.

NCAA preparing to delay vote on athlete compensation rules

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The NCAA is preparing to delay a potential landmark vote on legislation that would permit college athletes to be compensated for their fame for the first time after receiving a warning from the Department of Justice about potential antitrust violations.

UConn beats Providence 87-50 as Auriemma reaches milestone
UConn beats Providence 87-50 as Auriemma reaches milestone

  • By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn overcame a sluggish start to rout Providence 87-50 on Saturday and give coach Geno Auriemma his 1,098th win, tying the late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the second most wins in Division I women’s basketball history.