NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The NFC divisional round will give fans a third-time treat: another meeting between old-timers Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
Possibly the final one.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The NFC divisional round will give fans a third-time treat: another meeting between old-timers Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
Possibly the final one.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Harris English once was considered a part of the future of American golf.
TOKYO (AP) — More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - So much for the weight of history. Or practicing. Or having your head coach on the sideline. Or your emotional leader on the field.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The NFC divisional round will give fans a third-time treat: another meeting between old-timers Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — The PGA of America cut ties to President Donald Trump when it voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship event away from his New Jersey golf course next year.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to play for the Rams on Saturday in Green Bay after injuring his ribs in Los Angeles' playoff victory at Seattle.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Harris English went more than seven years without winning on the PGA Tour, and he didn't mind going one extra hole to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 16 Minnesota 86-71 on Sunday.
Sunday’s game between Boston and Miami was postponed because of contact tracing concerns within the Heat, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Some first steps are far longer than others.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory, and coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
The Latest on wild-card Sunday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST):
Sat on an upturned bucket next to the touchline, Marcelo Bielsa stared at the ground after seeing his Leeds team concede yet another goal in the latest big shock in the FA Cup.
VAL DI FIEMME, Italy (AP) — Jessie Diggins won a first title for the United States in cross-country skiing’s Tour de Ski on Sunday.
ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — It took the veteran skills of Lara Gut-Behrami to win a tricky World Cup super-G on Sunday.
ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Clément Noël found his best form again to take a clear first-run lead in a World Cup slalom on Sunday.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka recorded her 12th consecutive win in tour tennis matches Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ons Jabeur for a place in the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New team, same swashbuckling playoff success for Tom Brady.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas apologized Saturday afternoon for uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the fourth hole of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night for their straight win.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics could be without stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and a number of other players because of coronavirus safety protocols when they face Miami on Sunday.
SEATTLE (AP) — A lot of Cam Akers churning yards on the ground and mostly a great Rams defense has Los Angeles moving on in the NFC playoffs at the expense of division-foe Seattle.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Colts coach Frank Reich couldn’t manufacture another comeback in Buffalo.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Bradley Beal was a late scratch for a game Saturday against Miami due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, leaving Washington's backcourt short-handed after Russell Westbrook was also ruled out with a quad injury.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets past Philadelphia 115-103 on Saturday, beating a 76ers team that had only seven available players because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.
A quarter-century ago, the Buffalo Bills won a playoff game. Now, they have another victory.
MIAMI (AP) — The NCAA is preparing to delay a potential landmark vote on legislation that would permit college athletes to be compensated for their fame for the first time after receiving a warning from the Department of Justice about potential antitrust violations.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 4 Texas to a 72-70 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn overcame a sluggish start to rout Providence 87-50 on Saturday and give coach Geno Auriemma his 1,098th win, tying the late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the second most wins in Division I women’s basketball history.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Slugging outfielder Kyle Schwarber has agreed in principle to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Nationals, according to a person familiar with the deal.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Corey Crawford, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups, has retired less than three months after signing with the New Jersey Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season.
The Latest on wild-card Saturday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST)
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — A new year, and Harris English keeps right on rolling.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics may soon have one of their top players back on the court.
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda. He died Thursday at the age of 93:
The G League will crown its 2021 champion in a bubble, just as the NBA did last season.
Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce are unanimous choices Friday for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Human rights activists are denouncing FIFA President Gianni Infantino's starring turn in a promotional video for the Saudi Arabian government in which he claims the kingdom has made important changes.
I sincerely thank all that called, sent cards, Facebooked…
I would like thank all who sent flowers, cards, and made …
FOUND wedding ring in Walmart Parking lot. Call 814-676-5…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Pursuant to the “Noncoal Surface Mining Conservation and …
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Demo Model Sale Samsung electric dryer demo model reg $79…