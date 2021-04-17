PITTSBURGH (AP) - The lawyer for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said Friday that witnesses and surveillance video refute a man's claim the player assaulted him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend.
Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicates Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save the victim, De'Vincent Spriggs.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer on Tim Hill's first pitch of the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 11-6 Friday night in a tense, entertaining first matchup this season between NL West rivals who have visions of deep playoff runs.
MILWAUKEE (TNS) - Whether it's been called Miller Park or American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers has been anything but hospitable to the Pirates over the years. In fact, it's been downright nasty.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The lawyer for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said Friday that witnesses and surveillance video refute a man's claim the player assaulted him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday in time for the opener of a highly anticipated series against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger has a hairline fracture in his left fibula, manager Dave Roberts said Friday before the defending World Series champions opened a highly anticipated three-game series against the Padres.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The lawyer for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said Friday that witnesses and surveillance video refute a man's claim the player assaulted him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend.
When LSU's football team emerges from the north end zone tunnel in 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium for its traditional spring scrimmage on Saturday, players will take a field emblazoned with a logo recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Thursday night as David Price earned his first regular-season save.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored four of his 40 points in the final minute, and the Boston Celtics blew most of a 27-point lead in the fourth quarter before holding on for their fifth straight victory, 121-113 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points — topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game — and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Once one of the staunchest opponents of allowing people to bet legally on its games, the NFL on Thursday announced deals with three major gambling companies to become official sports betting partners.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers started Jackie Robinson Day, several hours before Thursday night's game against the Colorado Rockies, with a private tribute to the Hall of Famer and civil rights advocate.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Smith birdied the difficult 17th and 18th holes at Harbour Town to shoot a 9-under 62, his career low on the PGA Tour, and take a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage on Thursday.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller says it would be “very challenging and not very safe” to play Friday night because the pandemic-hit team has not had enough time to recover and get back in shape.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NCAA hit Southern California’s men's basketball program with two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine as the result of a former assistant who violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he accepted a bribe to steer players to a business management company.
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Caster Semenya won the 5,000-meter race at the South African national championships on Thursday in a personal-best time and then said she's likely to focus on long-distance events for the rest of her career.
CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón threw the majors' second no-hitter of the season Wednesday night, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 39 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn 123-117 on Wednesday night in an anticipated matchup that fizzled with the Nets missing their biggest stars.
The NFL’s revised offseason program still includes a post-draft rookie minicamp, voluntary workouts and a mandatory minicamp next month despite the union’s objection to in-person activities due to COVID-19 concerns.