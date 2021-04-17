PITTSBURGH (AP) - The lawyer for Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said Friday that witnesses and surveillance video refute a man's claim the player assaulted him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend.

Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicates Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save the victim, De'Vincent Spriggs.

Seager's homer in 12th sends Dodgers to 11-6 win over Padres

  • By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer on Tim Hill's first pitch of the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 11-6 Friday night in a tense, entertaining first matchup this season between NL West rivals who have visions of deep playoff runs.

Buccos hit road to beat up on Brew Crew

MILWAUKEE (TNS) - Whether it's been called Miller Park or American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers has been anything but hospitable to the Pirates over the years. In fact, it's been downright nasty.

Cameron Smith leads RBC Heritage after career-low 62

  • By PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Smith birdied the difficult 17th and 18th holes at Harbour Town to shoot a 9-under 62, his career low on the PGA Tour, and take a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage on Thursday.

NCAA hits USC with 2 years' probation in basketball

  • By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NCAA hit Southern California’s men's basketball program with two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine as the result of a former assistant who violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he accepted a bribe to steer players to a business management company.