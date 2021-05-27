Early exit for Penguins

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second period and the Islanders advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

The Islanders will face Boston in the next round, and fans chanted "We want Bos-ton! We want Bos-ton!" in the closing minutes.

+9
  • By MATTHEW COLES Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points in his much-anticipated return from a sprained ankle and the Utah Jazz overcame Ja Morant’s franchise-record 47 points in a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

  • By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New Era says it pulled a lampooned line of Major League Baseball hats from its website Tuesday and is apologizing for design inaccuracies on the caps meant to pay homage to communities with big league clubs.

+3
  • By TALES AZZONI AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus strongly criticized UEFA on Wednesday for opening disciplinary cases against them over their roles in trying to launch a European Super League, saying they won't accept being pressured by the European soccer body.

Steelers arrive for OTAs

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Cam Heyward is over all of the virtual stuff. The videoconferencing while sitting in a car in his driveway. The solitary workouts. The nagging discomfort of feeling separated from his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.