MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev simply does not lose right now. Not to Top 10 opponents. Not to anyone, really. Certainly not to a drained Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open semifinals.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - As Serena Williams walked off the court after her latest so-close-yet-so-far bid for a 24th Grand Slam title ended with a loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, the 39-year-old American paused and put her hand on her chest while thousands of spectators rose t…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden scored 23 points, Joe Harris added 21 with six 3-pointers and the Brooklyn Nets routed the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 109-98 Thursday night for their season-best fifth straight victory.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne and Alterique Gilbert each scored 16 points and Dexter Dennis added 12 points and a crucial steal in the final seconds, leading Wichita State to a 68-63 victory over No. 6 Houston on Thursday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan looked across Riviera in the early stages of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday and purposely stated the obvious. “There's a lot of great players out here,” he said.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have completed details for the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, saying Thursday it will generate more than $2.5 million for historically Black colleges and COVID-19 relief efforts.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — After going her entire career without a major championship title, Lara Gut-Behrami added a second gold medal to her burgeoning collection from this year's skiing world championships.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger is still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet despite optimistic overtones from both the team and its longtime franchise quarterback, Roethlisberger's return for an 18th season hardly looks like a given.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he's 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Mets manager Luis Rojas condemned the behavior of former New York hitting performance coordinator Ryan Ellis on Wednesday but said he never witnessed his longtime coworker act inappropriately after Ellis was fired recently for sexually harassment.
DALLAS (AP) — The wintry blast causing misery across Texas has prompted the postponement of an NBA game in Dallas, a second consecutive NHL game and disrupted the college basketball schedule for a number of teams.