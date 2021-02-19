PHOENIX (AP) - The sport of baseball, much like the rest of the world, is craving normalcy after a full year of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

So the familiar feel of February spring training has pitchers eager to unleash fastballs, spin a few breaking balls and get ready for the 162-game long haul.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - As Serena Williams walked off the court after her latest so-close-yet-so-far bid for a 24th Grand Slam title ended with a loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, the 39-year-old American paused and put her hand on her chest while thousands of spectators rose t…

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger is still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet despite optimistic overtones from both the team and its longtime franchise quarterback, Roethlisberger's return for an 18th season hardly looks like a given.