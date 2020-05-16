PITTSBURGH (TNS) - James Harrison has been retired for more than two years, but he's still causing controversy for the Steelers.

Harrison, a five-time Pro Bowler and the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, raised eyebrows Thursday went he went on Willie Colon's "Going Deep" podcast and insinuated that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin violated NFL rules in 2010 after Harrison was fined $75,000 for a hit on Browns receiver Mohamed Massaqoui.

