Photo by AP. In this July 29, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison (left) talks with head coach Mike Tomlin during a practice. On Friday, Harrison posted on Instagram that Tomlin never offered a bounty on opposing players.
Photo by AP. Saints' coach Sean Payton was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2012 season for his role in 'Bountygate.'
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - James Harrison has been retired for more than two years, but he's still causing controversy for the Steelers.
Harrison, a five-time Pro Bowler and the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, raised eyebrows Thursday went he went on Willie Colon's "Going Deep" podcast and insinuated that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin violated NFL rules in 2010 after Harrison was fined $75,000 for a hit on Browns receiver Mohamed Massaqoui.