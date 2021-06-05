Fish fry Friday at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rookie Ke'Bryan Hayes homered for the second game in a row since being activated from the injured list and drove in three runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
Hayes hit a two-run home run in the first inning and an RBI single during a five-run sixth that broke the game open. He also connected Thursday in his first game after missing two months with a sprained left wrist with his father, former major league third baseman Charlie Hayes, watched from the stands.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard tied his playoff career high with 45 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-97 on Friday night, forcing a Game 7 in the first postseason series in NBA history with the road team winning the first six games.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Michael King, Marwin González added a two-run double and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-2 Friday night in the first of the rivals’ 19 meetings this season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Nevin’s voice cracked and his face flushed. Forced from the New York Yankees third base coaching box by the coronavirus and infections, he also had to miss his son’s major league debut.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The calculus homework awaiting Megha Ganne might have to wait a couple more days to get done. The 17-year-old amateur has more pressing business this weekend at the U.S. Women’s Open.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer offered Friday to make shares available to supporters with the same voting rights as shares held by his family, marking an attempt to heal the rift that deepened after failing to engage with fans before being part of the ill-f…
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was kept overnight at a hospital and remains in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive Thursday night, a frightening scene that prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game.
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writers
PARIS (AP) — The early departure of seeded players in the women's tournament continued at the French Open as third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Friday in the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter, and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Even with six national titles on his resume, Sam Mikulak expected jitters heading into the U.S. men's gymnastics championships. After all, he is coming back after an extended 15-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly is stepping away from the booth over the next week after facing backlash for an on-air comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman's headwear.
DENVER (AP) — Jordan Siebatcheu scored his first international goal in the 89th minute, and the United States beat Honduras 1-0 on Thursday night to reach the final of the first CONCACAF Nations League.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mel Reid got off to a fast start with birdies on the first two holes of the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday and was the early clubhouse leader after a 4-under 67 on the notoriously tough Lake Course at the Olympic Club.