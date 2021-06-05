Fish fry Friday at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rookie Ke'Bryan Hayes homered for the second game in a row since being activated from the injured list and drove in three runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Hayes hit a two-run home run in the first inning and an RBI single during a five-run sixth that broke the game open. He also connected Thursday in his first game after missing two months with a sprained left wrist with his father, former major league third baseman Charlie Hayes, watched from the stands.

National Sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer offered Friday to make shares available to supporters with the same voting rights as shares held by his family, marking an attempt to heal the rift that deepened after failing to engage with fans before being part of the ill-f…

  • By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writers

PARIS (AP) — The early departure of seeded players in the women's tournament continued at the French Open as third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Friday in the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter, and the Phoenix Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.

  • By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Even with six national titles on his resume, Sam Mikulak expected jitters heading into the U.S. men's gymnastics championships. After all, he is coming back after an extended 15-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.