Flyers dismantle Penguins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes gave Philadelphia a rare early lead, and the Flyers skated to an easy 7-2 victory over the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.
Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists and Shayne Gostisbehere, Wade Allison and Robert Hagg also scored for the Flyers, who snapped a three-game skid and won for just the sixth time in the last 16.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - A decade ago, Najee Harris didn't know where or when his next meal would be provided. When he was 12, his mother and four siblings became homeless. They bounced around from shelter to shelter in the Bay Area. They lived with other members of their extended family. They eve…
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 25 points and had key plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute as the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets Monday night.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points, Draymond Green had 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors took a big step toward locking up a postseason berth with a 123-108 victory over the desperate New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A medical report on the death of Diego Maradona given to prosecutors Monday said the Argentine soccer legend agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.
The five teams that took quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft head into the offseason program full of optimism that they have found the franchise cornerstone that will lead to great success for the next decade.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The English Football Association has opened an inquiry into the Super League rebellion and sought evidence from the six English clubs involved in the breakaway that could lead to punishments.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Carlos Martnez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Bryan Rust scored two unassisted goals, Tristan Jarry made 23 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins shut out the Washington Capitals 3-O Saturday night to reclaim first place in the East Division.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - John Velazquez was in a familiar place, in the lead aboard Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby and holding off the stretch bid of three challengers. This time, Bob Baffert couldn't believe what he was seeing.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso capped New York's six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night.
DALLAS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 27 points, Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and nine rebounds and Sacramento beat Dallas 111-99 on Sunday night, giving the also-ran Kings a season sweep of the playoff-contending Mavericks.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.J. Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beatty drove in seven, with both players hitting early grand slams in a startling power show that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers 16-4 on Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber handcuffed Detroit batters to gain his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018, and the New York Yankees beat the Tigers 2-0 Sunday to complete their first series sweep this season and get back to .500.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned from a sprained right ankle to play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in the first of two straight games with the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets.