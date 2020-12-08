Former MLB all-star, MVP Allen dies at 78

AP Dick Allen spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Phillies, where he made three all-star games and won the NL Rookie of the Year.

 STF

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78.

The Philadelphia Phillies, the team Allen started out with, announced his death on Monday.

