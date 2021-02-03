Former Pirate Jackson passes away

AP Former Pirate Grant Jackson acknowledges the crowd during the 40th anniversary celebration of the 1979 World Series team at PNC Park in 2019.

 Matt Freed

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the "We Are Family" Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications. He was 78.

The Pirates said Jackson died at Canonsburg Hospital in Pennsylvania.

