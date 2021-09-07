Ryan Shazier, left, and former Steelers lineman and broadcaster, Tunch Ilkin, embrace at an NFL football practice in Pittsburgh in 2018.
Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization’s broadcast team, has died. He was 63.
The Steelers confirmed Ilkin’s passing on Saturday. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease), was hospitalized recently with pneumonia.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jaquan Brister and Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2½ minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns passes and the Pitt defense held Massachusetts to 209 yards of total offense as the Panthers cruised to a 51-7 season-opening victory on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Monday to stop their six-game losing streak.
BALTIMORE — Ravens running back Justice Hill reportedly tore his Achilles tendon in practice last week, likely ending his season and forcing the team to scramble for a replacement ahead of next Monday’s season opener.
After an offseason of building around Tua Tagovailoa … after reworking the receiving unit in the draft and free agency … after investing another second- and third-round pick in the offensive line … after naming co-offensive coordinators and bringing in a new quarterback coach …
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been trying to keep their window for championship contention pried open as long as possible, committed for at least another season to lean on the standouts they've enjoyed on defense even if they're not getting any younger.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance showed signs of progress in returning from a finger injury but there are still questions about whether he will be able to play in the season opener.
Guinea's overseas-based players remained trapped in their country on Monday after soldiers overthrew the government and took power in a coup the day before the national team was due to play a World Cup qualifier in the capital Conakry.
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch slammed into the wall and wiped out several orange cones on his way to the garage. Chase Elliott told his crew chief simply, “It's killed,” after he was crunched against the wall at Darlington Raceway.