Ilkin

Ryan Shazier, left, and former Steelers lineman and broadcaster, Tunch Ilkin, embrace at an NFL football practice in Pittsburgh in 2018.

 AP file photo

Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization’s broadcast team, has died. He was 63.

The Steelers confirmed Ilkin’s passing on Saturday. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease), was hospitalized recently with pneumonia.

Pirates beat Tigers to stop skid
Pirates
AP

Pirates beat Tigers to stop skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Monday to stop their six-game losing streak.

Sports
AP

Dave Hyde: Months of preparation ... and a Dolphins day of COVID-19 surprise

  • Dave Hyde - South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS)

After an offseason of building around Tua Tagovailoa … after reworking the receiving unit in the draft and free agency … after investing another second- and third-round pick in the offensive line … after naming co-offensive coordinators and bringing in a new quarterback coach …

+5
Guerrero Jr, Semien power surging Jays past Yanks 8-0
Sports
AP

Guerrero Jr, Semien power surging Jays past Yanks 8-0

  • By LARRY FLEISHER - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-0 on Monday for their fifth straight win.

Vikings hope family reunion on defense sparks resurgence
Sports
AP

Vikings hope family reunion on defense sparks resurgence

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL - AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been trying to keep their window for championship contention pried open as long as possible, committed for at least another season to lean on the standouts they've enjoyed on defense even if they're not getting any younger.

+2
49ers QB Lance out of splint but still not throwing
Sports
AP

49ers QB Lance out of splint but still not throwing

  • By JOSH DUBOW - AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance showed signs of progress in returning from a finger injury but there are still questions about whether he will be able to play in the season opener.

+5
Guinea's overseas-based players trapped after coup
Sports
AP

Guinea's overseas-based players trapped after coup

  • By GERALD IMRAY - AP Sports Writer

Guinea's overseas-based players remained trapped in their country on Monday after soldiers overthrew the government and took power in a coup the day before the national team was due to play a World Cup qualifier in the capital Conakry.

World champions Humphries, Jones named to US bobsled team
Sports
AP

World champions Humphries, Jones named to US bobsled team

  • By TIM REYNOLDS - AP Sports Writer

Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries was announced as part of this season's USA Bobsled national team on Monday, even with her status for this winter's Beijing Olympics remaining unclear.

+4
Headaches galore: Contenders struggle in NASCAR playoffs
Sports
AP

Headaches galore: Contenders struggle in NASCAR playoffs

  • By PETE IACOBELLI - AP Sports Writer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch slammed into the wall and wiped out several orange cones on his way to the garage. Chase Elliott told his crew chief simply, “It's killed,” after he was crunched against the wall at Darlington Raceway.

+8
Bottas leaving Mercedes F1 team to join Alfa Romeo
Sports
AP

Bottas leaving Mercedes F1 team to join Alfa Romeo

  • By JEROME PUGMIRE - AP Auto Racing Writer

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season and replacing the retiring Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo.

Sports
AP

Gray, Reds to face Steele, Cubs

  • By The Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds (73-65, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (63-75, fourth in the NL Central)