PITTSBURGH (AP) - Todd Frazier won't be a Pittsburgh Pirate after all.

The two-time All-Star infielder has opted out of his contract, making him a free agent. The 35-year-old signed a minor-league deal in February that included a clause allowing him to opt out by March 25.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

And then there were 8
National Sports

And then there were 8

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Drew Timme scored 22 points and top-seeded Gonzaga did against Creighton what it's done throughout this unblemished season, rolling past the fifth-seeded Bluejays with versatile offense and efficient defense to win 83-65 on Sunday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

+8
Texas slows Maryland, gets to Elite Eight with 64-61 win
National Sports
AP

Texas slows Maryland, gets to Elite Eight with 64-61 win

  • By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charli Collier scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 6 Texas shut down No. 2 Maryland’s high-powered offense for a 64-61 win Sunday night that sent the Longhorns to the Elite Eight as the lowest seed still alive in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

+18
No. 11 UCLA beats 'Bama 88-78 in OT to reach Elite Eight
National Sports
AP

No. 11 UCLA beats 'Bama 88-78 in OT to reach Elite Eight

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, hitting two big jumpers early in overtime, and No. 11 seed UCLA held on after Alabama's Alex Reese drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation to beat the second-seeded Crimson Tide 88-78 in a Sweet 16 showdown Sunday night.

+9
US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer
National Sports
AP

US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer

  • By The Associated Press

The United States missed its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a g…

+2
NCAA Board of Governors chair expresses confidence in Emmert
National Sports
AP

NCAA Board of Governors chair expresses confidence in Emmert

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer

The chairman of the NCAA's Board of Governors gave President Mark Emmert a vote of confidence Saturday, saying the association’s top governing body was satisfied with how he has addressed inequities in the college basketball tournaments and with his leadership through a tumultuous 10 days.

+16
Beavers bound for Elite Eight with 65-58 win over Loyola
National Sports
AP

Beavers bound for Elite Eight with 65-58 win over Loyola

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 20 points, including a pair of clinching foul shots with 35 seconds left, and No. 12 seed Oregon State kept its dream March going with a 65-58 victory over eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

+5
Nolley 27 points, Memphis 14 3s over Colorado St in NIT semi
National Sports
AP

Nolley 27 points, Memphis 14 3s over Colorado St in NIT semi

  • By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored a career-high 27 points with seven of Memphis' season-high 14 made 3-pointers, and the Tigers advanced to their first NIT championship game since winning the title in 2002 with a 90-67 semifinal win over Colorado State on Saturday.