Game day is finally here

Photo by AP. Second-year running back Benny Snell (left) is expected to be the Steelers' primary back today against the Ravens.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't into hypotheticals. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach prefers to deal with what is happening, not what might happen.

This season, however, has challenged that approach. The unbeaten Steelers (10-0) are scheduled to host some semblance of the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) in a game already pushed back three times, first from Thanksgiving to last Sunday, then from last Sunday to Tuesday night, then from Tuesday to today. The game is the first NFL contest scheduled for a Wednesday since the 2012 season opener.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't into hypotheticals. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach prefers to deal with what is happening, not what might happen.

Pirates hope Goudeau can add depth to pitching staff
Pirates hope Goudeau can add depth to pitching staff

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - When the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Ashton Goudeau off waivers last week from the Colorado Rockies, the initial reaction was probably to focus on the player Pittsburgh designated for assignment to free a spot on the 40-man roster - 2016 first-round pick Will Craig.

+3
Women's team, US Soccer settle part of their lawsuit
Women's team, US Soccer settle part of their lawsuit

  • By ANNE M. PETERSON and RONALD BLUM AP Sports Writers

U.S. women's national team players and the U.S. Soccer Federation have settled their long-running lawsuit over inequitable working conditions with the men's team while leaving their dispute over unequal pay for additional litigation.

+2
Ex-Penn St. president's Sandusky-related conviction restored
Ex-Penn St. president's Sandusky-related conviction restored

  • By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated former Penn State President Graham Spanier's conviction for child endangerment over his handling of a report that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused a boy in a team shower.

Ready or not, NBA training camps open today

NEW YORK (AP) - For the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, it was the shortest offseason ever. For the eight teams that haven't played since March, the offseason dragged for longer than most seasons last. And for all 30 clubs, questions are far more prevalent than answers these days.