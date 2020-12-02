Game day is finally here

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't into hypotheticals. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach prefers to deal with what is happening, not what might happen.
This season, however, has challenged that approach. The unbeaten Steelers (10-0) are scheduled to host some semblance of the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) in a game already pushed back three times, first from Thanksgiving to last Sunday, then from last Sunday to Tuesday night, then from Tuesday to today. The game is the first NFL contest scheduled for a Wednesday since the 2012 season opener.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - When the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Ashton Goudeau off waivers last week from the Colorado Rockies, the initial reaction was probably to focus on the player Pittsburgh designated for assignment to free a spot on the 40-man roster - 2016 first-round pick Will Craig.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 21 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and posted his first double-double to help No. 7 Kansas get past No. 20 Kentucky 65-62 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.
SEATTLE (AP) — Defender Shane O’Neill scored on an open header early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the MLS Western Conference playoffs.
Ohio State held on to the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night after having its previous game canceled, landing behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson for a second straight week.
By ANNE M. PETERSON and RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writers
U.S. women's national team players and the U.S. Soccer Federation have settled their long-running lawsuit over inequitable working conditions with the men's team while leaving their dispute over unequal pay for additional litigation.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated former Penn State President Graham Spanier's conviction for child endangerment over his handling of a report that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused a boy in a team shower.
NEW YORK (AP) - For the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, it was the shortest offseason ever. For the eight teams that haven't played since March, the offseason dragged for longer than most seasons last. And for all 30 clubs, questions are far more prevalent than answers these days.
