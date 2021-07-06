Gamel powers Bucs to win

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Atlanta Braves 11-1 on Monday night.
Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth, doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh as the Pirates won their second straight following a six-game losing streak.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled after local organizers and Formula One couldn't come up with a compromise over Australia's strict travel and quarantine issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson scored and Carey Price stopped 12 shots, sending the Montreal Canadiens into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead over the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco right-hander Kevin Gausman hasn't allowed a hit through six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, closing in on what would be the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract Monday, clearing the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.
PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.
Most of the members of Slovenia’s basketball team charged toward Luka Doncic moments after the final buzzer sounded Sunday, determined to get him onto their shoulders and carry their best player around the court in celebration.
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Jin Young Ko closed with seven straight pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Volunteers of America Classic, her first start since losing the No. 1 world ranking.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
MONTREAL (AP) — An extra day of rest between Stanley Cup Final games might ease forward Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens’ lingering disappointment of falling behind 3-0 to the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, clinching a third straight victory and extending his lead over title rival Lewis Hamilton to 32 points after nine races.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer knows, naturally, that this Wimbledon marks his last Grand Slam tournament before turning 40. He knows, too, that he hadn't played a third-round match at a major in nearly 1 1/2 years. And, truthfully, he knows he can't possibly know how many more he h…