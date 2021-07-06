Gamel powers Bucs to win

Photo by AP. Pittsburgh's Ben Gamel (right) celebrates with John Nogowski after hitting the first of his two home runs on Monday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Atlanta Braves 11-1 on Monday night.

Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth, doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh as the Pirates won their second straight following a six-game losing streak.

