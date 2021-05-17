Giants top Pirates for split of series

Photo by AP. San Francisco starter Alex Wood improved to 5-0 on the season after hurling seven strong innings in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Pirates.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday.

Wood (5-0) gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He struck out six and walked one as NL West-leading San Francisco gained a split of the four-game series.

