Grillo fires 63 to take lead at Mayakoba Golf Classic

EMILIANO GRILLO

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) - Emiliano Grillo made birdie on half of the holes Friday on his way to an 8-under 63 that gave him a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The second round was delayed by one hour by heavy rain in the morning, and it was not completed before it was too dark to continue. No one was close enough to catch Grillo, who was at 12-under 130. It will be only the fifth time in 136 starts on the PGA Tour that he has a share of the lead after any round.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

National Sports
AP

Bill to criminalize doping schemes signed into law

  • By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

A bill that will criminalize international doping conspiracies became law Friday with President Donald Trump's signature, closing out a two-year legislative process during which the only true opposition to the bill came from outside the United States.

Knox leads Mayakoba Classic
National Sports

Knox leads Mayakoba Classic

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) - Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic.